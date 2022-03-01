Millennium Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ALLETE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

