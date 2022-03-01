Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.