Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

