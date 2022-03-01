Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

IBP opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

