Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

