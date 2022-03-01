$0.44 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

