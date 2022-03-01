$0.36 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. IBEX reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

IBEX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $291.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

