Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $2,326.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,432.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,581.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,761.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

