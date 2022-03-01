Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

