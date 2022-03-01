Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

