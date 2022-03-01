Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $753,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.