Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) versus DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Financial Analysis

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DoubleVerify and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 3 10 0 2.77 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $36.73, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 17.98 $20.45 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.07 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.31

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67% Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

