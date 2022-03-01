Critical Comparison: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Orange $50.31 billion 0.64 $275.66 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (Get Rating)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

