Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HSON opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

