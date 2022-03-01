Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HSON opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hudson Global (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
