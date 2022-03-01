Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,322 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,088 shares of company stock worth $14,691,964. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

