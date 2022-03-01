Invesco Ltd. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

