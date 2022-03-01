Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $37,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 603 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,339 shares of company stock worth $3,318,434 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.