Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

