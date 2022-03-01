Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,240,205 Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,240,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $7,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CLBR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.78.
Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.
