Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 107,973 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $5,063,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

