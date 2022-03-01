Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 639,889 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

