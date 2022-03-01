MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period.

PID stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

