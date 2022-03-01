HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Position Boosted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 491.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 146.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HFC opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

