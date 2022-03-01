Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,410 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

