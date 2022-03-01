Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Loop Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.21.

Shares of CZR opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

