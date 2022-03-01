Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Loop Capital

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.21.

Shares of CZR opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.