HC Wainwright Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $20.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.36.

FIXX stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

