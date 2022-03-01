Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

