MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

