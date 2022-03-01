Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.