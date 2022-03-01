Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.30. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

