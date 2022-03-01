Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 2.45. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

