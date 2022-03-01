Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.18.

Natera stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.27. Natera has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

