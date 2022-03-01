Royal Bank of Canada Sells 104,213 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,710,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,722,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vimeo by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,716,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vimeo by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 2,458,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

