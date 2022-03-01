Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $393.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

