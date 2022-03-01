OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

