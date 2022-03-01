BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $13.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.
Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.