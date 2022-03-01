BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $13.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

