Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TUP. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $891.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 170,193 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

