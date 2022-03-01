Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.