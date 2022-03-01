Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

