$0.14 EPS Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Veris Residential posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

VRE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

