Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

