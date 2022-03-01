Man Group plc Takes $468,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $6,011,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

