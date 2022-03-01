Man Group plc Buys Shares of 14,100 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

