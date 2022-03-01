Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

