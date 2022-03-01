Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $310.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.