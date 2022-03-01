The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Stagwell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.