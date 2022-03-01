The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Stagwell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
