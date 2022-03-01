Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.