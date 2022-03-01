Bradley P. Peters Acquires 4,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WTBA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

