BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.