Credit Suisse AG Has $390,000 Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $607.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

